Hugo Keenan savours ‘special moment’ as his try clinches Lions series win

Hugo Keenan, of the British & Irish Lions who scored the last minute, match-winning try is carried high by team mates Jamie George and Mack Hansen. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty

As long as he lives, Hugo Keenan will always have the MCG and his last minute to seal a Lions Test series win. It was so good, so historic and the picture of him being held shoulder high by team-mates so iconic, that the players had him re-enact his finish when they congregated on the pitch long after the final whistle.

It was a better try than it even seemed at the time, beginning with Jamison Gibson-Park deciding and executing a sharp pass to his Leinster and Irish team-mate, and Keenan standing Len Ikitau up with his footwork to create the space on the outside – helped by Jack Conan holding is width – for the finish.

This won’t be the only night in his life Keenan will get to celebrate this try.

“It’s a bit surreal,” he admitted afterwards. “It was a class moment. It was off the back two minutes of phase attack, the lads digging deep. It meant the world to myself and everybody that was out there, the 23, the lads who weren’t playing, the backroom staff, the 50,000 Lions supporters out there and everyone at home. It’s a really special moment.”

Andy Farrell had earlier admitted he had been imploring Keenan to pass to Conan.

“I was screaming: ‘Pass it. Pass it. Pass it!’ And knowing Hugo, he was never going to pass it! He was always going to back himself. I spoke to his dad [Paul] after the game and he was never going to pass it. He backs himself in those types of situations.”

Keenan laughed when this was put to him.

“He [Farrell] mentioned it after. I think he backed me at the end. Jack was outside and I think he would have finished it himself, but where there is a will there is a way.”

The high point of Keenan’s highlights reel was all the more satisfying given he’d been laid low for 10 days and lost several kilos due to a stomach bug which also led to a delayed and off-colour Lions debut against the Waratahs three weeks ago.

“It’s been a mad whole trip. It’s not how I imagined it going, getting sick for two weeks and coming in to camp a bit injured. It’s been a rollercoaster, but I suppose these things happen for a reason, and thankfully I was in full health come the last two Tests.

“I’m delighted to be involved and delighted that we got the result today. It’s special moments having our family and friends out on the pitch with us at the end. It’s those moments you play rugby for and you dream of.”

Lions Hugo Keenan and Ellis Genge celebrate in the dressingroom after the match. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Admittedly, there had been a few moments when it seemed Keenan’s try might be over-ruled as the officials reviewed Jac Morgan’s clearout on Carlo Tizzano, but the try-scorer maintained otherwise.

“To be honest, once I saw the clearout, I was pretty confident. I don’t think there was any foul play in it and I was confident that the refs would make the right call. It was just relief, delighted and ecstatic that we got over the line. A cool moment.”

Afterwards, before re-enacting his try, Keenan could also be seen jumping into a section of the crowd.

“I jumped in a few times! It was unbelievable walking around the stadium. My parents were there, my brother, my uncle and aunt, my girlfriend. I’ve about ten friends over from Ireland who have spent a bomb to be here but they are all saying it is absolutely worth it. Really cool moments which make it extra special.”

As for it being the highlight of his career so far?

“It’s definitely up there. How could it not be? The Lions is the pinnacle for a Britain and Ireland rugby player, and to win a series is incredibly special. It’s there or thereabouts. I’m absolutely delighted and it is extra special to do it with such a good bunch and so many familiar faces in the crowd.”

Talk of winning the series three-nil could wait, for 24 hours anyway.

“I think we’ll enjoy tonight and celebrate what we have achieved so far. I’m sure come Monday morning, when we turn the page, it’ll all be about finishing it the right way.”