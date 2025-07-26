Golf

Lottie Woad maintains two-shot lead at Women’s Scottish Open ahead of final day

Leona Maguire falls back down leaderboard after third-round 73 at Dundonald Links

England's Lottie Woad plays her third shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links Golf Course in Troon, Scotland. Photograph: Kate McShane/Getty Images
Sat Jul 26 2025 - 17:41

Lottie Woad will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links as she seeks to clinch her maiden professional win on debut.

The 21-year-old from Surrey, the recent winner of the Irish Open at Carton House, maintained her cushion at the top of the leaderboard after a third-round five-under 67.

A fourth birdie in her first 10 holes briefly extended the advantage to three, and despite picking up further shots at the 14th and 17th, a bogey at the short 15th – only her second in 54 holes – left her 17 under.

That was two better than Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen and South Korean Sei Young Kim.

World number one Nelly Korda is five shots adrift on 12 under after a bogey-free 70, her highest round of the week.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire fell back into a share of 18th position after carding a one-over 73 that leaves her on five under.

Maguire was three over for her round on the 17th tee but made birdies on the last two holes.

