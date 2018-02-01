Manage social media accounts like a pro with Planable

Planable from AppSumo is a social media management tool for creating, reviewing and scheduling content across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. There are similar tools out there but Planable is offering a lifetime access deal of $39 (€31.30) for what normally costs $588 annually – a great deal for individuals and businesses on a budget.

Rather than giving one Twitter or Instagram log-in to several employees (this can get pretty messy), a company can invite them to the Planable dashboard where they can create posts and mock-ups together, give feedback on what posts worked or didn’t, and pass through one-click final approval before content is posted or scheduled.

The mock-up aspect is interesting because it can be difficult to know what your content looks like before posting. I’ve heard of some companies creating dummy accounts to post content from for this purpose, which seems like a time-consuming and awkward way to go about it. For marketing companies working with brands, clients can also be added with restricted access privileges, in order to keep up with mock-ups or approve of a social media campaign.

Planable