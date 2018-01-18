Research suggests social media browsing helps us wind down

Don’t talk to me about Twitter or Facebook, says you. Everyone on social media is too worked up and they need to chill out; I can’t go near it without blowing a gasket. Well, research suggests otherwise. It seems as though, while posting on these platforms is associated with a little more drama and energy than we experience in everyday life, the act of browsing is associated with winding down: emotions like drowsiness and sleepiness.

Interestingly, browsing Facebook might help you relax a little but is also associated with “slightly elevated feelings of envy” while Twitter had the opposite effect. I think one take home message is that we should read some tweets to feel better about ourselves. Who hasn’t read POTUS’ ramblings and felt a little saner, classier, and literate in comparison?

“One thing I hope people feel as they read [my research/] is some reassurance that social media is not a terribly warped representation of us and is not doing extreme things to our emotions,” said Galen Panger, the Berkeley academic behind this research (who now works for Google).

http://news.berkeley.edu/2018/01/11/winning-research-finds-social-media-users-actually-wind-down-not-up/