Irish firm joins the tech unicorns after raising $125m

Tech company Intercom has raised $125 million in a move that elevates the Irish-founded business to unicorn status.

The funding round was led venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, where internet trends expert by Mary Meeker is a key player.

It brings Intercom’s valuation to $1.275 billion – comfortably above the $1 billion level that confers Unicorn status on start-up companies – and brings to $241 million the total funding raised to date by the business.

The company, founded by Eoghan McCabe, Des Traynor, Ciarán Lee and David Barrett in 2011, allows internet firms to communicate quickly and easily with customers for marketing, sales and support. It operates through a number of channels – via website or mobile app,

“It’s a big valuation,” Mr McCabe said, “pretty incredible to see that in just under seven years, we’ve come this far. And we still have most of the original ideas we worked on yet to build.”

The new funding will go mainly towards shipping new products and maturing the ones that Intercom already offers, with a focus on developing functions for larger businesses.

Intercom handles around 500 million messages through its service each month.

Although it has not provided updated revenue figures, the most recent available data, which is for 2016, put it at around $50 million. The company has 25,000 paying customers.

Intercom operates in Dublin, San Francisco and London. The company has plans to double staff numbers in all three locations over the next 18 months. That will bring the employee numbers to 800 from the current level of 464 people.