Pope tells crowd of one million young Catholics ‘a different world is possible’

Pope Leo waves as he arrives for a Mass with young people at the Tor Vergata field in Rome on Sunday Photograph: Gregorio Borgia/AP

Pope Leo has told more than a million Catholic youths at a closing Mass for a weeklong encounter with the next generation of faithful that they are “the sign that a different world is possible”, where conflicts can be resolved with dialogue, not weapons.

In his closing blessing for the Jubilee of Youth, the pope remembered the young people of Gaza and Ukraine and other countries “bloodied by war” who could not join the celebration.

“We are closer than ever to young people who suffer the most serious evils, which are caused by other human beings,” the pope said. “We are with the young people of Gaza. We are with the young people of Ukraine, with those of every land bloodied by war.

“My young brothers and sisters, you are the sign that a different world is possible. A world of fraternity and friendship, where conflicts are not resolved with weapons, but with dialogue.”

Young people wake up after spending the night at the Tor Vergata field in Rome as part of the event. Photograph: Andrew Medichini/AP

The young people camped in sprawling fields southeast of Rome overnight after attending a vigil service for the Jubilee of Youth on Saturday, also presided by the pope – who has been ferried to and from Vatican City by helicopter.

The Vatican said more than a million young people were present, along with 7,000 priests and 450 bishops.

The special jubilee celebration is part of the holy year that is expected to draw 32 million people to the Vatican for the centuries-old pilgrimage to the seat of Catholicism.

During the Sunday homily, the pope urged participants to “spread your enthusiasm and the witness of your faith” when they return home to some 150 countries.

“Aspire to great things, to holiness, wherever you are,” the pope urged them. “Do not settle for less. You will then see the light of the gospel growing every day, in you and around you.”

Pope Leo led Mass with an estimated one million people. Photograph: Andrew Medichini/AP

The pope reminded the crowd their next encounter will be for World Youth Day, set for August 3rd-8th in 2027, in Seoul, South Korea.

The week has been a joyous gathering marked by bands of youths singing hymns as they move down cobblestoned streets, praying rosaries in piazzas and standing for hours at the Circus Maximus to confess their sins to priests offering the sacrament in a dozen languages.

The pope also shared tragic news on Saturday. Two young people who had made the pilgrimage to Rome had died, one reportedly of cardiac arrest, while a third was in hospital.

Rain overnight awakened the faithful but did not dampen their spirits.

Soemil Rios (20), from Puerto Rico, said: “At least we were a little covered, but we still got a bit wet. We lost our voices a little. It was cold, but we woke up to a beautiful sun and view.

“Despite the difficulties, it was very nice and very special to have been part of this historic moment.”