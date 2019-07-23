Huawei lays off hundreds of workers at US research arm

China’s Huawei has laid off more than 600 workers from its US-based research arm Futurewei, as the result of being put on a Washington trade blacklist.

Huawei wrote in an emailed statement that the lay-offs, effective as of Monday, were “due to the curtailment of business operations” caused by Washington putting Huawei on the US “Entity List”.

That designation prevents US companies from directly exporting technology to the embattled telecoms company without a licence.

The ban means that Futurewei, which is based in California and incorporated in Texas, can no longer transfer US-originated technologies back to Huawei, thus scuppering the original aims of the research arm.

Futurewei was founded in 2001 and its operating costs last year were $510 million, Huawei said.

Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment who is vaunted as a tech “national champion” at home, has become one of the biggest issues at stake for the Chinese government in its trade negotiations with the US.

The lay-offs are one of the clearest impacts of a blacklisting decision that has led to confusion among US suppliers, as the result of the complexity of the Entity List rules as well as rapid shifts in the Trump administration’s attitudes to Huawei.

Some US companies, such as Intel and Micron, suspended and then resumed part of their shipments.

As the result of exemptions in the Entity List rules, such as the ability to export many US-origin technologies to Huawei via a third country, Dan Wang, Beijing-based analyst at research firm Gavekal Dragonomics, reckons that only a third of the US semiconductor industry’s sales to Huawei have been restricted.

Trump meeting

Suppliers have been lobbying hard against the restrictions. On Monday, US president Donald Trump met with seven of Huawei’s US suppliers, including chipmakers Qualcomm and Micron, as well as Google, which produces the Android operating system and Play app store used by Huawei’s smartphones.

Mr Trump promised that their applications for licences to export to Huawei would be processed quickly.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration gave companies hope that exports to Huawei could continue when commerce secretary Wilbur Ross announced that the Department of Commerce would “issue licences where there is no threat to US national security”.

This followed Mr Trump’s meeting with China’s president Xi Jinping at the G20, where he softened his stance on Huawei. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019