HP Sprocket 200 offers added portable photo printer functionality

HP Sprocket 200 (€150)

The updated version of HP’s portable photo printer has a few changes. It’s more social for a start, allowing more than one person to connect to it. The LED light will flash a different colour for each phone that connects, so you won’t mix up the prints. More importantly, the print quality has been improved, with sharper pictures, better colour and more detail. The mini printer still uses the same zink paper, allowing you to print your photos on the move and share them with friends more easily. And it still fits in your pocket, which is a bonus.

hp.com