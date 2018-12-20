HP Sprocket 200 offers added portable photo printer functionality

Tech Tools: portable zink paper printer lets more than one person connect at a time

HP Sprocket 200’s print quality has improved and it offers sharper pictures.

HP Sprocket 200’s print quality has improved and it offers sharper pictures.

 

HP Sprocket 200 (€150)

The updated version of HP’s portable photo printer has a few changes. It’s more social for a start, allowing more than one person to connect to it. The LED light will flash a different colour for each phone that connects, so you won’t mix up the prints. More importantly, the print quality has been improved, with sharper pictures, better colour and more detail. The mini printer still uses the same zink paper, allowing you to print your photos on the move and share them with friends more easily. And it still fits in your pocket, which is a bonus.

hp.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.