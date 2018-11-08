Google Pixel Stand: your bedside smartphone companion

€79 store.google.com

If you have a phone that charges wirelessly, you need something on your bedside table to keep it powered up. The problem with most of the chargers is that they are flat discs – not a huge issue in itself: they’re subtle enough and they get the job done. But if you want to be able to see your phone at a glance, the Pixel Stand has the answer. It’s intended for the Pixel 3 and 3XL, with smart features such as automatically kicking in Do Not Disturb once your phone is placed on it, turning the phone into a digital photo frame, or kicking in a sunrise alarm before your alarm goes off. If you don’t have a Pixel 3, it will still charge your phone wirelessly – just without the bells and whistles.