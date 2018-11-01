Nexus: a very accurate tracker of crossfit sessions

If you are a fan of crossfit, you might have noticed that your regular activity tracker doesn’t really cut it when it comes to keeping tabs on your sessions. But a new device, Nexus, is hoping to change that. It measures your external output by tracking your body’s movement in space, using an accelerometer and gyroscope to measure movement patterns. It uses machine learning to take that information and tell you where you need to improve. And it’s smart enough to know the difference between you bending over to pick something up and a deadlift, so there’s no fooling the system.

