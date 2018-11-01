Livescribe Aegir: Take note – this smartpen has the write stuff

Livescribe has been doing pens that capture digital notes for some time, but the Aegir could be the nicest – aesthetically at least – that the company has made. It’s almost like a regular pen. We say almost because the Aegir has some impressive features. It will store up to 1,200 A4 pages of notes before you need to sync it with the Livescribe software, and you can also capture voice. You get about 10 hours of writing with a single charge, which is enough notetaking for anyone in a single sitting. It recognises 22 languages and you can even make your notes searchable.

livescribe.com