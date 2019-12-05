Goodbody eyes digital transformation as competition heats up

Financial firm Goodbody has signed up with global interconnection and data centre company Equinix to support its digital transformation as competition in the financial services market increases.

Goodbody is using Equinix’s Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric) and data centre connectivity to adopt a multi-cloud strategy, avoid the public internet and help provide security against DDoS attacks.

Among its new tools aimed at customers is a financial well-being tool that offers calculators for investment risk, life insurance and retirement planning and is designed to help users take control of their finances.

The company is also enabling remote working for employees, with 78 per cent of Goodbody employees are now incorporating it into their jobs.

“Goodbody is on a journey to becoming one of the oldest, yet most technologically advanced, financial services institutions in Ireland. Customer and employee experience are key differentiators that will see us stay ahead of competition,” said Stuart Halford, Head of Technology Services, Goodbody. “We want to give customers a wonderful experience by making our services as seamless as possible, while also facilitating employee collaboration from any location at any time.”

The technology will also be used to connect to Goodbodys CRM systems, which include Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365.