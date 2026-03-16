Kinahan cartel member Sean McGovern pleads guilty to directing a criminal organisation

Senior Kinahan cartel member Sean McGovern, who last summer became the first person to be extradited to Ireland from the United Arab Emirates, has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to directing a criminal organisation.

McGovern appeared via videolink before the non-jury court on Monday morning, when prosecution counsel Dominic McGinn said the defendant could be arraigned on two charges.

The 39-year-old, with a previous address at Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, pleaded guilty to a charge of directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 20th and December 22nd, 2016, both dates inclusive both within and outside the State, in relation to the murder of Christopher (aka Noel) Kirwan.

McGovern also admitted directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 17th, 2015 and April 6th, 2017, both dates inclusive both within and outside the State, in connection with the surveillance of James Gately in preparation for the commission of an indictable offence.

McGovern replied “guilty” when both charges were read out by the registrar.

McGinn said the pleas were acceptable to the Director of Public Prosecutions on a full facts basis. The barrister asked the court to set a date of April 27th for a sentencing hearing and said victim impact evidence will be heard on that date.

Asked by Judge Karen O’Connor, presiding, whether his client wished to be present for the sentencing hearing or to appear by videolink, Michael Bowman, representing McGovern, said it was “probably better he appears in person”.

He asked that a Governor’s report be provided from Portlaoise prison.

The judge directed the preparation of the report and adjourned the matter to April 27th.

McGovern, who was injured during the attack at the Regency Hotel in 2016, was previously named during a separate trial at the Special Criminal Court as “a significant figure” with a “leadership role” in Kinahan organised crime group.

The court heard that the Kinahan group are involved at an international level in importing drugs and in their distribution at street level. They enforce their control “by violence, using firearms and murder”.

The senior leadership is now based in Dubai, with other cells in mainland Europe and South America while some cells remain in Ireland.

Christopher (aka Noel) Kirwan, was an innocent man who was shot dead after he was pictured attending the funeral of a Hutch family member, despite having no connection to either side of the Kinahan or Hutch crime organisations.

The Special Criminal Court has previously heard that the murder of Kirwan was committed in the context of the Hutch/Kinahan feud as retaliation by the Kinahans arising out of the Regency Hotel attack and other incidents in 2014 and 2015.

In an affidavit previously opened in the High Court, a Criminal Assets Bureau officer alleged that James Gately is “a leading and prominent member of the Hutch organised crime gang” involved in the importation of controlled drugs.

Gately has survived two attempts on his life, including one attempted hit in which he was shot five times as he sat in his car at a petrol station in May 2017.

The Criminal Assets Bureau has alleged that Gately is linked to armed robberies, gangland murders and drug dealing but he has never been convicted of any serious offences.