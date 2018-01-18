Gecko raises $1m as it eyes further overseas expansion

Dundalk-based Gecko Governance has received $1 million in funding as it seeks to expand globally.

The company raised the money from tech investment firm Cosimo Ventures, which has offices in Dublin and Boston.

Gecko has created software for the financial services sector based on blockchain that allows fund managers to meet regulatory and compliance requirements.

The firm plans to use the money to increase staff at its offices in Dundalk, New York and Sydneyto support technology development and clients.

“Our Blockchain solution is agile and fully customisable, allowing us to integrate with each financial services firm’s systems and set of best practices,” said Shane Brett chief executive and co-founder of Gecko. “Blockchain is the future for regulatory and compliance in financial services, and we are pleased to have Cosimo Ventures’ support as we expand to meet growing demand in this sector.”