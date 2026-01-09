Musk’s Grok restricts image generator to paid users after outcry over sexualised AI images

Elon Musk’s start-up xAI has restricted the image generation ​function on its Grok chatbot on social media platform X to paid subscribers.

The move comes after the tool’s ‍use of AI to create sexualised images sparked a widespread backlash.

The chatbot’s image generation had allowed ‍users on X to edit or create sexualised photos, which Reuters found was used to generate images of women and children in minimal clothing, often without the consent of the individuals ‌depicted.

In Ireland, the media watchdog said it raised concerns with the European Commission about Grok being used to digitally undress women and children for distribution on X.

Coimisiún na Meán joined the UK regulator, Ofcom, in highlighting the issue which Ofcom said was of “serious concern”.

A torrent of seminude images on X led to European lawmakers urging legal action, with German ⁠media minister Wolfram Weimer describing them as the “industrialisation of sexual harassment” and the ‌European ​Commission ‍calling them illegal.

Grok told X users on Friday that image generation and editing features were now available only to paying subscribers.

The standalone Grok app, which operates separately from X, still allows ⁠users to generate images without a subscription.

A Reuters reporter asked Grok on ⁠X to convert a picture ⁠of himself into one wearing a bikini, echoing what has become a common request over the last week by users. The ‍bot did not do so and posted in reply that the tool was only available to paying subscribers of the social media platform.

In what seemed to be an automated response, xAI replied to an emailed Reuters request for comment by saying “Legacy Media Lies”. X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The European Commission said on ‌Monday such images circulating on ‌X were unlawful and appalling, while Britain’s data regulator said it had asked the platform to explain how it was complying with data ‌protection laws following concerns that Grok was generating sexually abusive images of women.

Mr Musk said last ⁠week that anyone using Grok to create illegal content would face the same consequences as uploading such material directly.

Elsewhere, Minister for Media Patrick O’Donovan said he has deactivated his X account, saying he did not feel comfortable being on a platform where sexual deepfakes were allowed.

The Minister told Limerick Live 95 radio on Friday the abuse he gets on the platform and the revelations this week about Grok prompted him to deactivate his account.

“I actually deactivated my X account so I’m not on X any more,” he said. “I deactivated it early this morning, because, to be quite honest about it over the last number of months, over the last number of years really, I don’t find it a platform that I would use to share information any more.”

Mr O’Donovan said he was not asking others to follow his actions and deactivate their accounts.

Asked if the concerns around Grok this week had also prompted him to deactivate it, he said: “It was, yeah, it was.

“I just felt that like, if you’re on a platform where this is allowed, regardless of whether you’re paying for it or not, I just don’t feel comfortable with it.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that there’s people that are going to use my image, or your image, or somebody else’s image, and artificially generate something around it – maybe make it into something that it shouldn’t – and publish it then.” – Agencies