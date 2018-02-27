Galway-based software firm Altocloud acquired by Genesys

Galway-based Altocloud has been bought by Genesys for an undisclosed sum, with the US firm planning to establish “a significant presence” in Ireland.

Chief executive of Altocloud Barry O’Sullivan said the 20 staff members will stay on with the firm, with the Galway office receiving further investment from Genesys to transform it into a centre of excellence for artificial intelligence.

There are plans to add new jobs, but there are no concrete figures yet, Mr O Sullivan said.

“We’re talking to IDA Ireland now, and putting a plan together,” he said. “We’re planning a significant presence here.”

Mr O’Sullivan will stay on with Genesys in a consulting role, as a strategic advisor to the chief executive and focusing on new technology and new areas.

The deal with Genesys has been in the works for a few months

“It’s a hot space, things move quickly,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Genesys specialises in omnichannel customer experience and contact centre solutions. It has more than 10,000 customers in 100 countries, including BT, M&S and Sky in the UK.

It plans to integrate Altocloud’s software-as-a-service that combines machine learning with real-time communications, to strengthen its artificial intelligence and machine learning capability.

Altocloud’s software gives businesses the option of tailored chat, voice, video and content so customers get the information and help they need at the right moment. Genesys said the combination will allow businesses to score and predict a consumer’s journey in real time across websites, mobile apps or in conversation with an employee.

“We have 50 customers, Genesys has thousands. It’s a different scale,” said Mr O’Sullivan, describing it as an exciting time for the Galway office.

“The acquisition of Altocloud bolsters our ability to optimise and connect the entire customer journey to ensure the best business outcomes,” said Paul Segre, chief executive officer of Genesys. “We are particularly excited by applications, like Altocloud, which give organisations a live look into the behaviour of consumers and their potential as customers. By empowering employees with this depth of actionable insight, organisations are better positioned than ever to convert shoppers into buyers, leads into customers, and consumers into brand advocates.”