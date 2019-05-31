Former Turkcell chief executive appointed to Digicel board

The former chief executive of Turkey’s largest mobile operator Turkcell has been appointed to the board of Denis O’Brien’s Digicel.

Kaan Terzioglu, who stepped down as the head of Turkcell in March after four years in the role, said it was exciting time to join the Caribbean-focused company.

Mr Terzioglu was recently selected as the winner of the GSMA’s ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry Award’ for 2019 for the role he played in helping drive growth at Turkcell.

“Our customers want to live their best digital lives - and when it comes to digital transformation leadership and success - quite simply, no one can match Kaan’s expertise,” said Mr O’Brien.

“As our journey to becoming a digital lifestyle partner for our customers gathers pace, Kaan’s foresight and insight will be invaluable to our team and we are delighted to have him join the Digicel family,” he added.