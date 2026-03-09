Willie Mullins factor crucial to Irish hopes in opening festival highlights

There are 113 reasons why putting your faith in Willie Mullins is a winning Cheltenham formula, and it’s a credo that will be immediately put to the test on day one of the 2026 festival.

Mighty Park in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle and Kopek Des Bordes in the Singer Arkle Trophy carry huge reputations that aren’t underpinned by recent racecourse performances.

Kopek Des Bordes did land last year’s Supreme and looked to have the chasing world at his feet when making a winning debut over fences in November. A setback, however, means he hasn’t had a race since.

Mighty Park’s CV consists of a single point-to-point defeat and a 39-length rout against demonstrably inferior opposition in a Fairyhouse maiden in January.

In the hands of most anyone else, that would barely move the dial. But a record 113 festival victories is the only reply Mullins needs to make to any sceptic. So, his comparing Mighty Park to the wonderful old champion Faugheen will be persuasion enough for many to go all in.

As for Kopek, tales of a spectacular racecourse workout at Punchestown last month haven’t so much grown legs as multiple sets of wheels.

If both should win, the amount of accumulator damage going on to Lossiemouth in the Champion Hurdle will be enormous. Some firms make it 33/1 the treble. To the relief of the layers, though, there is a considerable “if” about that.

For one thing, the quick-turning challenge of racing around Cheltenham’s old course is famously capable of punishing inexperience. Even a small piece of jumping inexperience can mean suddenly finding yourself fighting a losing battle.

For another thing, Nicky Henderson has a couple of novices for both races that aren’t exactly low in the expectation handicap either.

Those prepared to view the Arkle as a match between Lulamba and Kopek Des Bordes could be dangerously dismissive of talents like Kargese and Steel Ally. But it’s still not hard to tee up the big novice chase as a potential classic Anglo-Irish head-to-head.

Paul Townend with Kopek Des Bordes on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse on Monday. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The famous 1984 race between Bobsline and Noddy’s Ryde remains the Arkle benchmark for such a scenario. The Irish horse emerged on top on that occasion although the nagging doubt about Kopek Des Bordes this time is his lack of competitive experience over fences.

He might simply go off in front and never be sighted by Lulamba. The English horse has been known to take time to warm into his races and his jumping. But he has three starts over fences, including against senior rivals last time at Newbury. If he’s within sight of his Irish rival coming down the hill, it will be ominous for the Mullins star.

Roles are likely to be switched in the Supreme. Henderson’s unbeaten Old Park Star won from the front at Haydock in January when looking a potential superstar. He’ll have to be if he’s to get the better of some formidable Irish rivals.

If Mighty Park is an unknown factor, then Talk The Talk is a proven Grade One winner and showed real finishing speed to win at the DRF. Even then, nothing might finish better than El Cairos, who could be the fastest ever to go up Gordon Elliott’s Cullentra gallops. That his jumping is suspect is potentially a substantial Achilles’ heel for his chances.

Jack Kennedy riding El Cairos on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse on Monday. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Sober Glory and Leader d’Allier can hardly be discounted either in a vintage renewal. But Old Park Star’s Haydock performance looked one of real substance and he may prove it.

Such a puzzling Grade One hardly makes for anything straightforward in any of Tuesday’s four handicap conundrums, although when it comes to the McCoy Juvenile Hurdle – widely known as the Fred Winter – siding with Joseph O’Brien has become a winning formula of its own.

O’Brien has won it for the last two years, and three times in all. His cousin JJ Slevin is on board Glen To Glen this time. A fortuitous winner at Cork in December, the ex-Jim Bolger runner has smart form on the flat including when fourth at Royal Ascot last summer.

JP McManus is inevitably a big player in the handicaps and Jagwar is likely to be a popular fancy in the Ultima Handicap Chase despite some stamina doubts. On decent ground, the double course winner Hyland might be an each-way alternative. So might Booster Bob on a going day in the Plate where the conditions could have turned against McLaurey.

Stamina is at a premium in the National Hunt Chase and that should suit Iceberg Theory. He’s won two of his three starts over fences, will have no trouble with ground conditions, and Conor Stone-Walsh takes off a valuable 3lb.

Brian O’Connor’s Cheltenham tips

1.20- Old Park Star

2.00- Lulamba

2.40- Glen To Glen (Nap)

3.20- Hyland

4.00- The New Lion

4.40- Booster Bob

5.20- Iceberg Theory

Nap and Double – Glen To Glen & Iceberg Theory