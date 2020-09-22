Facebook unveils €4.7m grant programme for Irish SMEs

Facebook has launched a €4.7 million grant programme for small and medium sized businesses in Ireland.

The programme, which is available to SMEs in Dublin, Cork and Meath, includes cash and advertising credits and is intended to fund more than 1,000 businesses.

“The Covid-19 crisis is more than just a public health crisis, it’s an economic crisis. Small businesses in particular have been most affected and are facing the challenge of a lifetime,” said Ciaran Quilty, VP of global business group for EMEA. “We recognise that SMEs need cash, training, digitalisation assistance and improved social connection infrastructure as consumer behaviour shifts online. We also know that a little financial support goes a long way and we hope the grants and online training programme will help SMEs survive and recover through this crisis.”

Cash

The grant programme aims provide cash for essential bills and providing ad credits to help SMEs generate revenue through online marketing and sales.

Online applications for the programme are now open.

Facebook is also working with local partners around the country on its virtual training programme ‘Boost with Facebook’. More than 10,000 people in Ireland viewed the company’s webinar series between March and June, with experts from Facebook and creative, sales and marketing organisations including Core Media, Shopify and VidMob taking part.

In data cited by Facebook, more than half of operational SMEs on the platform in Ireland said they expected cash flow to be a challenge in the coming months.