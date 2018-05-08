Facebook bans foreign ads for Eighth Amendment referendum

Facebook will no longer accept foreign advertisements relating to the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment. The ban will apply to ads that have been paid for by organisations outside Ireland.

The move, which was implemented on Tuesday, comes amid concerns that organisations and individuals based outside the country would try to influence the outcome of the referendum through Facebook ad campaigns.

“This is an issue we have been thinking about for some time,” Facebook said. “Today, as part of our efforts to help protect the integrity of elections and referendums from undue influence, we will begin rejecting ads related to the referendum if they are being run by advertisers based outside of Ireland. We feel the spirit of this approach is also consistent with the Irish electoral law that prohibits campaigns from accepting foreign donations.”

Existing ad campaigns that breach the rules will be removed, Facebook said.

Advocacy groups on both sides of the debate were consulted on the plan. Under the new system, the groups will be able to flag ads they suspect may have been paid for by foreign entities with Facebook.

The social media platform will investigate any ads brought to its attention, and will also use machine learning in an attempt to pick up campaigns that breach the rules.

Members of the public will not be able to flag the ads directly with Facebook, but could bring them to the attention of the different advocacy groups.

“This change will apply to ads we determine to be coming from a foreign entity which are attempting to influence the outcome of the vote on May 25th,” Facebook said.

Facebook said the new rules would only block ads that are coming from outside the country.

“We do not intend to block campaigns and advocacy organisations in Ireland from using service providers outside of Ireland,” it said.

Facebook has established a dedicated reporting channel for the advocacy groups and the Transparent Referendum Initiative to report issues directly to it.

However, it is unlikely to reveal the ads that are blocked or the groups that are trying to place them. It is not known how much money has been spent on ad campaigns on Facebook for the referendum; Facebook said it did have such information.

The social media platform is planning to bring in new political transparency tools that will require advertisers to register and be verified before they can take out ads on political matters and a range of issues identified by the social media platform and its partners. It would also tag political ads as such, making it easier to identify them and find them on the platform.

However, the full suite of tools would not be ready in time for the referendum on May 25th.

Facebook has begun to roll out the first of its advertising transparency tools in Ireland. The “view ads” feature on its platform enables Irish users to see all of the ads that any advertiser is running on Facebook in Ireland at the same time.

Facebook’s move was welcomed by the Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. He called for Google to follow suit with advertising restrictions on YouTube.

“The referendum on May 25th is a decision for the Irish people - not for international interests. We have strong rules on campaign finance and on traditional advertising, but they are not fit for purpose when it comes to digital advertising, especially from outside the jurisdiction,” he said. “ Ireland needs to modernise its laws in this regard, but in the short term, this move is an immediate improvement from Facebook to tackle concerns the Irish people have on foreign influence in this referendum.”

Press Ombudsman Peter Feeney welcomed the move. “Pressure has to be put on the Facebooks of this world to get their house in order. This is not an argument for censorship or for over-regulation,” he told RTE’s News at One.

He said it was a murky area, and extending the existing regulations that operate for broadcast and print media would not be enough

Speaking at the launch of a pro-repeal campaign by the group Grandparents for Repeal, former Supreme Court judge Catherine McGuinness said what was posted on Facebook and social media needed regulation, and noted people were seeing content that was “unacknowledged, but paid-for advertisements” online.

“Really, in this country, as a separate issue completely, we need some kind of regulation (about) the way things are written online,” she said.