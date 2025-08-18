Live: Trump meets Zelenskiy and European leaders to map out peace deal

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders will shortly meet Donald Trump in Washington to map out a peace deal amid fears the US could try to pressure Kyiv into accepting a settlement favourable to Moscow.

Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump are due to speak first at 6.15pm Irish time.

The leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland and Nato hope to shore up Mr Zelenskiy at a crucial diplomatic moment in the war and prevent any repetition of the bad-tempered Oval Office encounter between Mr Trump and Ukraine’s leader in February.

Territorial questions are certain to be a key area of focus when Zelenskiy and European leaders meet Trump for talks.

Russia occupies around a fifth of Ukraine and the US president has said “land-swapping” and changes to territory will be crucial for any settlement.

Two sources briefed on Russian thinking said on Saturday that Putin and Trump have discussed a proposal requiring Ukraine to fully withdraw troops from the Ukrainian-controlled parts of the eastern Donetsk region.

Any changes to Ukraine’s territory would have to be settled in Ukraine by a referendum, according to the country’s constitution.

Ukraine, like its European allies, strongly opposes the idea of legally recognising any Ukrainian territory as Russian. But it has tacitly acknowledged it will almost certainly have to accept some de facto territorial losses.

Zelenskiy has said talks to end the war should take the current front line as their starting point and cannot begin by Kyiv having to withdraw its troops from parts of its own sovereign territory that Russia does not control.

He has said he does not have a mandate to give away any of the country’s territory, and that tracts of state land cannot be traded around as if they were his private property.

Zelenskiy has also said that if Kyiv withdrew troops from the heavily fortified eastern Donetsk region, it would open up Ukraine to the threat of Russian advances deeper into less well-defended Ukrainian territory.

Trump has publicly criticised Zelenskiy for saying he could not violate the constitution by agreeing to give away territory.

“I was a little bothered by the fact that Zelenskiy was saying: ‘Well, I have to get constitutional approval’. I mean, he has got approval to go into war, kill everybody but he needs approval to do a land swap. Because there will be some land swapping going on”, he told reporters earlier this month. – Reuters

At 8pm, European leaders will join talks in the White House's East Room.

The leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland and Nato along with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will take part in an effort map out a peace deal.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer said there must be “lasting peace” that is “fair and just.”

US president Donald Trump, meanwhile, has said he is “only here to stop” the war in Ukraine, and “not to prosecute it any further.”

“It would have NEVER happened if I was President. I know exactly what I’m doing, and I don’t need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them,” he said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Following a meeting with US special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, earlier on Monday, Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated that Ukraine is working with “maximum effort to end the war and to ensure reliable security.”

Mr Zelenskiy added that two children were among those killed in Russian attacks on Monday, saying: “People were simply sleeping when the Russian army launched strikes on the cities.”

“Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength. We have to do everything right to make peace happen,” he said on X.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has labelled Russia’s attacks on Ukraine on Monday, which killed at least ten civilians, as an attempt to “humiliate diplomatic efforts” ahead of today’s meeting in Washington DC.

“This was a demonstrative and cynical Russian strike. They are aware that a meeting is taking place today in Washington that will address the end of the war,” Mr Zelenskiy said on X.

Both Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were targeted on Monday, leaving dozens more injured.

“Putin will commit demonstrative killings to maintain pressure on Ukraine and Europe, as well as to humiliate diplomatic efforts. That is precisely why we are seeking assistance to put an end to the killings.

“That is why reliable security guarantees are required. That is why Russia should not be rewarded for its participation in this war. The war must be ended,” he said.