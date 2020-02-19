Canon EOS 850D: A digital SLR with heaps of tech packed in

Point-and-shoot cameras may be an increasingly rare sight thanks to smartphones, but there is still a market for digital SLRs. Canon has just unveiled the EOS 850D, a lightweight option that combines a 24.1 megapixel dual pixel CMOS sensor with 4K video capabilities. There’s a heap of technology packed into this, including Intelligent Tracking automatic focus, Eye Detect autofocus for portraits, seven frames per second shooting, and support for shooting in RAW. The camera also has a Vari-Angle touchscreen that can be adjusted to get more creative shots. Sharing photos to smartphones and tablets is also possible through 2.4GHz wifi and Bluetooth Low Energy.