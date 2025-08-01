Bohemians football club faces €100,000 breach-of-contract lawsuit

A mural at Dalymount Park, home of Bohemians. The football club faces legal action over an alleged breach of contract with Future Ticketing. Photograph: Tom Honan

Leading League of Ireland football club Bohemians faces legal action from a company seeking to recover around €100,000 for alleged breach of contract.

Future Ticketing Ltd, a provider of digital ticket services, filed proceedings in the High Court this week against The Bohemian Football Club Company.

It is understood that the Tullamore, Co Offaly-based business is seeking to recover around €100,000 that it alleges resulted from a breach of contract by Bohemians.

Future Ticketing says it provided services to Bohemians from 2016 through contracts that the two companies renewed several times, including in 2023, when the relationship ended.

The figure sought by the ticketing company includes fees for its services and a penalty for Bohemians ending the contract, it is understood.

Future Ticketing provides technology to sports organisations and other event businesses that allows them to sell tickets directly to customers through their websites and mobile apps rather than going through an agent.

The company works with more than 50 professional football clubs, including other well-known Irish clubs including St Patrick’s Athletic, Shelbourne and Drogheda United.

It recently renewed a deal with Northern Irish football club Glentoran. The Irish company also numbers Scottish and English clubs among its clients.

Future Ticketing also works with racecourses in Ireland and Britain, including leading national hunt tracks Punchestown and Cheltenham.

Bohemians is one of the best known football clubs in the State, playing home matches at the original home of Irish football, Dalymount Park in Dublin.

In advance of Friday’s league fixture against Drogheda United, Bohemians were second in the Premier Division table, seven points behind league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

In an unrelated case, the Workplace Relations Commission recently awarded former Bohemians player and coach David Henderson the maximum compensation of €26,000 against the club. The commission found that Bohemians had unfairly dismissed him from his €250-a-week job as head of recruitment in November, 2024.

The club maintained that it had to cut spending as it had lost money in 2023 and was likely to do so again last year.

Accounts filed by The Bohemian Football Club, which is a company limited by guarantee, show that it had €2.2 million in assets at the end of 2023. The accounts note that it had “an operating deficit of €245,000″ that year and projected a loss for 2024. It employs around 40 people.

Bohemians is not yet due to file accounts for last year.

Neither Future Ticketing nor Bohemians had commented by the time of going to press.