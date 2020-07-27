Amazon to create 1,000 new Irish jobs over next two years

Tech giant Amazon is to create another 1,000 permanent jobs in Ireland over the next two years, the company announced on Monday.

The new, highly skilled roles will be based in locations across the company’s Cork and Dublin sites in Blanchardstown, Tallaght, the city centre, and north Co Dublin, and will bring Amazon’s total permanent workforce in the country to 5,000 people.

The jobs will range from software development engineers, network development engineers, systems development engineers, optical deployment engineers, database engineers, Dev Ops engineers, and support engineers.

The company is also seeking data centre technicians and mechanical and electrical engineers, solutions architects, security specialists, big data specialists, technical and non-technical programme managers, and account managers.

There will also be a range of technical management and senior leadership roles in both Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In addition to the new jobs, Amazon is investing in a new 170,000sq ft campus in Charlemont Square in Dublin.

The campus will be home to AWS’s growing cloud computing workforce, and is expected to open in 2022.

In September, the first of Amazon’s wind farm projects in Ireland will come online. The Esk wind farm in Co Cork will be Amazon’s first operational renewable energy project outside the US.

The company said this would deliver clean energy to Ireland’s electric grid. It will also help Amazon to meet its commitment to power its global operations with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025 as part of its goal to reach net zero carbon by 2040.

“Amazon has been investing and growing in Ireland for over 15 years, and today, we are reaffirming and increasing that commitment with the creation of these highly skilled roles,” said Mike Beary, AWS Ireland country manager.

“We have seen a surge in demand for cloud services in Ireland and globally, and we are excited to add 1,000 highly skilled roles so we can continue to help our customers to innovate, especially in this difficult time, and work towards building a robust digital economy for the future.”

Responding to the announcement, Mark Redmond, chief executive of the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, said it is time for Ireland to double down on retaining and attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“The scale of this announcement – one of the largest in the history of the State – demonstrates Ireland’s global reputation as a great location for talent and innovation,” he said.

“We need to fight hard to protect and enhance that reputation as the competition globally for FDI jobs has never been as intense.

“By creating these 1,000 additional roles, which will grow their total workforce to 5,000 in two years, Amazon has deepened its commitment to Ireland as a great place to live and work, making a powerful contribution to Ireland’s economic recovery.

“It’s estimated that for every 1,000 jobs created by multinationals here, a further 800 are created in the domestic economy.

“The most recent full year data available from 2018 shows that multinationals spent almost €10 billion on payroll, over €6.3 billion on goods and services and €5.3 billion on capital expenditure in the Irish economy.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO at IDA Ireland, said: “Amazon’s phenomenal growth in Ireland is due to its commitment, energy, and creativity in how it does business and we are delighted to support them in their further expansion.

“These new roles, in addition to the thousands that Amazon has already here are a strong indicator of Ireland’s continued ability to attract quality global investment, despite the significant challenges created by Covid-19.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the jobs announcement was “a further vote of confidence in the skills and talent of Irish people and will provide a welcome boost to our economy”.