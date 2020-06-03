Amazon’s main Irish unit reports €39.7m in pretax profits

Revenues at the main Irish arm of online giant Amazon have more than doubled over the last two years as the subsidiary recorded pretax profits of €39.7 million.

New accounts filed by Amazon Data Services Ireland Ltd (ADSIL) show turnover jumped to €2.48 billion last year, up from €1.65 billion in 2018 and €1.1 billion in 2017.

ADSIL, which provides data hosting services to other group businesses, paid corporation tax of €11.7 million, on a par to what it shelled out a year earlier.

Administrative expenses rose to €2.4 billion from €1.6 billion a year earlier, the account show.

Close to 300 new employees joined the company last year pushing up total headcount at the Irish operation to 1,575 from 1,277. The increase in employee numbers led to a jump in staff costs, which rose to €195 million form €151 million in the prior year.

The accounts reveal the subsidiary has financial commitments of nearly €125 million relating to properties.

Amazon recently received planning permission for a €350 million 28,573 sq ft data centre in Drogheda. It is one of a number of such data centres the company has in or close to Dublin. This also includes a €1 billion centre in Mulhuddart.

A second Irish unit, Amazon Ireland Support Services Limited, which employs more than 1,100 people locally, recorded a €4.2 million loss last year, up from a loss of €3.5 million a year earlier.

The subsidiary, formerly called Amazon CS Ireland Limited, operates a customer support centre in Cork that recorded turnover of €152 million last year, up from € 119 million a year earlier.

Overall, the company employs 1,131 people and in 2019 it recorded staff costs of €56.1 million.