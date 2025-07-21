Man (60s) dies in house fire in Cork

Cork Fire Brigade units attended the scene of a fatal house fire on the northside of the city in the early hours of Monday

A man has died following a house fire in Hollyhill on the northside of Cork city.

The alarm was raised about the blaze in the Ardcullen estate at about 12.45am, with units of Cork Fire Brigade attending the scene.

Upon their arrival, members of the fire brigade were informed by neighbours that a man, aged in his 60s, was still inside the property.

They located the man inside the house and attempts were made to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman, also aged in her 60s, was treated by paramedics before being transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She had managed to get out of the house and was assisted by neighbours before the arrival of the emergency services.

The scene was sealed off to allow for a technical examination of the two-storey terraced property.

Efforts will be made to determine the cause of the blaze, but initial indications suggest it was accidental in nature.

A postmortem will be carried out on the deceased and the coroner has been notified. An inquest will be held in due course.