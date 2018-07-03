Ryanair pilots and possible strike action, INBS inquiry costs, and Bovale’s site sale

Ryanair pilots in Ireland have balloted on industrial action following a row with the airline over seniority. This could disrupt the holiday plans of thousands of Irish people looking to get a break over the summer. Barry O’Halloran reports

The Central Bank of Ireland has refused to disclose to our Markets Correspondent Joe Brennan the rising legal bill for its inquiry into Irish Nationwide Building Society. The regulator cited privacy issues and said disclosure could “undermine” the work of the inquiry, which could run for up to two years.

Glenveagh Properties is buying a site in Kilcock, Co Kildare from Irish builder Bovale for more than €20 million. As Barry O’Halloran reports, this could deliver up to 400 new homes to the market.

Ever wonder how the owners of Center Parcs plan to promote their proposed new family resort in Co Longford? Bernice Harrison has some of the answers in our weekly media and marketing column.

