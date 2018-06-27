Today FM adds Mario Rosenstock to Sunday schedule

Mario Rosenstock will host a new show on Today FM on Sunday mornings from July 8th as part of the Communicorp Media’s station new Sunday line-up.

Mario’s Sunday Roast, a mix of chat and music, will run in a 11am to 1pm time slot. It will follow Alison Curtis’s breakfast show, which from September will be extended by one hour to an 8am to 11am slot.

In the evenings, Ed Smith’s alternative music show Ed’s Songs of Praise will be given an extra hour and will have a 7pm to 10pm slot.

The changes mean the end for two Sunday shows on Today FM. The last editions of the Sunday Business Show, presented by Conall O Móráin, and music interview programme Songs in the Key of Life, presented by Nadine O’Regan, will air this weekend.

Gift Grub

Impressionist Rosenstock is already well-known to Today FM listeners from his appearances on the Gift Grub slots on the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mario to the Sunday line-up, his profile, enthusiasm, creativity and widespread appeal will bring an infectious energy to our weekend schedule,” said Today FM content director Adelle Nolan.

“Mario has been a huge part of Today FM’s growth and success with Gift Grub and this new show offers listeners an opportunity to see another side of Mario.”

Rosenstock said he had “recently presented some TV as myself and really enjoyed the experience” and was now looking forward to doing the same on Today FM.

“I’d like to think that, after 20 years here, I know what the Today FM listener enjoys,” he said.

Declan Pierce, who joined Today FM last October, will replace Dempsey stand-in Hector Ó hEochagáin in a three-hour Sunday afternoon show, while a compilation of the week’s Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show will now run from 7am to 8am in the other change to the the station’s Sunday schedule.

Phil Cawley (1pm to 4pm) and Kelly-Anne Byrne’s The Beat Goes On (10pm to 12am, and also on Saturdays from 9pm to 12am) will remain in their slots.