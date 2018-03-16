Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints

Jeweller Tiffany missed analysts’ estimates for same-store sales in the fourth quarter and forecast a tepid full-year profit, indicating that its efforts to turn its business around are still gaining traction.

The results come as a surprise after Tiffany in January posted strong store sales for the holiday period and raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company’s shares fell as much as 7.5 per cent to a three-month low of $95 in morning trading on Friday.

Tiffany, which has suffered several quarters of declining sales, has been taking a number of steps to diversify its sources of revenue by introducing cheaper silver jewellery as well as everyday home items to appeal to a wider customer base.

Chief executive officer Alessandro Bogliolo said the investments were taking a toll on the company’s earnings.

‘Lot to do’

Former Bulgari executive Bogliolo, who took over as CEO in October, said that the company had a “lot to do” with its products outside jewellery.

Tiffany recently renovated its New York flagship store, showcasing its new home items collection and opening a “blue box” cafe – modelled after its famous packaging – in an effort to draw more visitors.

