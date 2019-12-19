Profit soar by €548,873 at lifestyle blogger’s Sosueme company

Profits last year soared by almost €550,000 at the social media company operated by owned by the businesswoman behind the fashion and lifestyle SoSueMe blog, Suzanne Jackson.

New accounts filed by Ms Jackson’s Sosueme Ltd show that the company’s profits increased by €548,873. Accumulated profits went up from €975,851 to €1.524 million in the 12 months to the end of March this year.

The cash pile at the company last year increased from €118,433 to €221,622 while the amount owed to the company by debtors totalled €1.53 million.

Staff costs last year increased sharply from €125,228 to €206,232.

Skerries, Co Dublin native, Ms Jackson is the founder and chief executive of best-selling beauty brand, SOSUbySJ.

The businesswoman set up the SoSueMe blog in 2010 at age 25. She is also a co-director of SanFran Cosmetics Limited along with businessman Fran O’Gorman.

SanFran Cosmetics

Separate accounts show that SanFran Cosmetics Ltd recorded a €902,760 profit in the 12 months to the end of December last

Ms Jackson and Mr O’Gorman each own a 50 per cent stake in the company which sells Ms Jackson’s branded palettes, lashes and other beauty products.

Ms Jackson’s Sosueme Ltd owns 50 per cent of SanFran Cosmetic Ltd.

The SoSueMe Facebook page has more than 320,000 followers and a weekly reach of more than five million while Ms Jackson’s Instagram account has more than 230,000 followers .