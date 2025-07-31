Powerscourt Distillery up for sale and what the Online Safety Code means for you

The Powerscourt Distillery has been in receivership since earlier this month. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

Receivers appointed to the Powerscourt Distillery in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow have put the business and its assets up for sale. Hugh Dooley reports on the latest development in the saga.

Donald Trump is not a fan of diversity, equity and inclusion. That much is clear, but his rules to remove what the American right calls “bias” in artificial intelligence (AI) models threatens to set back US ambitions in the space for the long term. In his column, Emmet Ryan explains why.

Why would the tobacco industry lobby for tighter controls on what is arguably its most important product now? Cantillon explores the issue, along with the fallout from Amazon pulling a project from Ireland over electricity supply and where Datalex leaving the Irish stock market leaves the Dublin bourse.

The new Online Safety Code has arrived, but what exactly does it involve? Ciara O’Brien outlines what it aims to do, and how it could impact you.

A €100 million plan to redevelop St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin has been turned down by An Coimisiún Pleanála. As Gordon Deegan reports, the refusal overturns a grant of permission owners DTDL Ltd secured from Dublin City Council in December 2023.

John FitzGerald on the ‘poor show’ of a trade deal struck between the EU and the US Listen | 23:32 This week host Ciarán Hancock is joined in studio by economist and Irish Times contributor John FitzGerald. He gives his reaction to the EU-US trade deal that will see a 15% tariff rate on European imports going into the US, a deal that he feels the EU had agreed to with ‘two hands tied behind its back’ on account of its continued reliance on the US when it comes to the war in Ukraine.Also, ahead of Budget 2026 John outlines the need for the Government to stop pumping money into a booming economy and focus on making space for much-needed infrastructure. He feels we are inflating the economy when we should be cutting expenditure or raising taxes, neither of which would be politically popular.Produced by John Casey with JJ Vernon on sound.

Cardboard box-maker Smurfit Westrock still expects to post full-year earnings growth of as much as 11 per cent to $5.2 billion (€4.5 billion), as it continues to turn around its North American operations even as tariffs weigh on consumer demand box sales.

Dublin-based media firm NewsWhip is to be bought by a US firm in a deal worth as much as $65 million. Ian Curran has the story.

The recent slump in official figures for the number of people visiting Ireland moderated sharply last month, according to Central Statistics Office data published on Wednesday. Some 654,500 foreign residents visited Ireland in June. That represented a year-on-year drop of 2 per cent, compared with drops of 10 per cent in May; 4 per cent in April; 15 per cent in March; and 30 per cent in February. Colin Gleeson reports.

Datalex, the retail software provider for airlines, said on Wednesday that it plans to delist from the Irish stock market after 25 years and raise €6 million of needed funds by way of debt, following a sustained period of stock price malaise. Joe has the details.

Joe also reports on Hostelworld, which said its net bookings and revenues have picked up during the summer months after a slow start to the year.

Dublin Airport has applied for permission to add new boarding gates to ease overcrowding in a busy section of the gateway. State owned airport operator DAA said on Wednesday that it was seeking permission from local planning authority Fingal County Council to extend its pier one west building, part of the airport’s terminal one facilities. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Irish food ingredients giant Kerry saw revenue increase by 1.3 per cent to €3.5 billion in the first half of 2025 despite what it described as a “soft” demand environment linked to macroeconomic uncertainty. Eoin BUrke-Kennedy reports.

