Transport

Major disruption as Malahide and Skerries rail line currently closed

Dundalk/Drogheda to Dublin Northern Commuter services and Dublin to Belfast services affected

Irish Rail said the services are disrupted 'due to a serious incident on the line being attended by emergency services'. Photograph: Irish Rail
Thu Jul 31 2025 - 07:40

There is major disruption to the Northern Commuter and Belfast services this morning as the Malahide and Skerries rail line is closed.

Irish Rail said the services are disrupted “due to a serious incident on the line being attended by emergency services”.

There is huge disruption to the Dundalk/Drogheda to Dublin Northern Commuter services and the Dublin to Belfast services.

Dublin Bus will honour rail tickets in the affected areas and is working on bus transfers for the Dublin to Belfast services but that significant delays are expected. It says it does not know what time normal service will resume.

