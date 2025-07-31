Next lifts profit forecast on M&S disruption, overseas growth

Retailer Next upped its annual outlook once again as it saw better-than-expected trading thanks to hot weather and disruption at cyber attack struck rival Marks & Spencer. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire

Next raised its outlook for the third time this year as the retailer benefited from better-than-expected overseas sales and a disruptive cyber attack against major compeitor Marks & Spencer.

The British fashion and homewares company said Thursday it now expects £1.1 billion (€1.27 billion) of pretax profit this fiscal year, slightly up from its previous forecast of £1.08 billion.

Next stands out from its UK retail peers for regular outperformance, although during the period sales at the retailer have been boosted by a significant cyberattack on M&S. In May, M&S said it was facing a £300 million hit to operating profit this fiscal year after the cyber incident that disrupted sales and online operations. Warmer weather has also helped drive demand for Next’s summer fashion ranges.

Overseas sales at Next also grew faster than anticipated because of highly effective digital marketing efforts, the retailer said.

Next, headed by chief executive Simon Wolfson, expects consumer spending and employment opportunities in the UK to diminish in the second half, as the impact of higher taxes and payroll costs — which mostly took effect in April — filter through the economy. - Bloomberg