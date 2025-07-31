Business

Next lifts profit forecast on M&S disruption, overseas growth

Retailer raises outlook for third time this year

Retailer Next upped its annual outlook once again as it saw better-than-expected trading thanks to hot weather and disruption at cyber attack struck rival Marks & Spencer. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Retailer Next upped its annual outlook once again as it saw better-than-expected trading thanks to hot weather and disruption at cyber attack struck rival Marks & Spencer. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Jennifer Creery
Thu Jul 31 2025 - 08:29

Next raised its outlook for the third time this year as the retailer benefited from better-than-expected overseas sales and a disruptive cyber attack against major compeitor Marks & Spencer.

The British fashion and homewares company said Thursday it now expects £1.1 billion (€1.27 billion) of pretax profit this fiscal year, slightly up from its previous forecast of £1.08 billion.

Next stands out from its UK retail peers for regular outperformance, although during the period sales at the retailer have been boosted by a significant cyberattack on M&S. In May, M&S said it was facing a £300 million hit to operating profit this fiscal year after the cyber incident that disrupted sales and online operations. Warmer weather has also helped drive demand for Next’s summer fashion ranges.

Overseas sales at Next also grew faster than anticipated because of highly effective digital marketing efforts, the retailer said.

Next, headed by chief executive Simon Wolfson, expects consumer spending and employment opportunities in the UK to diminish in the second half, as the impact of higher taxes and payroll costs — which mostly took effect in April — filter through the economy. - Bloomberg

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning