SuperValu sausages and ready meals to come in recyclable packaging

SuperValu is to start using recyclable packaging for its much-loved Superquinn sausages.

The supermarket chain said the move would result in 35 tonnes of black plastic being removed from circulation each year.

SuperValu is also switching to recyclable green trays for its ready meals, leading to an additional 16 tonnes of black plastic being removed.

“Reducing our environmental impact on the planet is a key focus for SuperValu and we have already made significant steps towards our 2025 goals,” said managing director Martin Kelleher.

“We’re delighted to launch recyclable packaging on Superquinn sausages and SuperValu ready meals just in time for Christmas,” he added.

The supermarket chain is seeking to make all its making own-brand, fresh produce and in-store packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.