Domino’s UK names chairman to fill first of three key executive roles

Domino’s UK has appointed a former drinks executive as chairman, filling the first of the three key executive positions that the pizza group has been recruiting for more than a year.

Matt Shattock, the former president and chief executive of Chicago-headquartered spirits company Beam Suntory, will take up the role of chairman from March 16th, the Domino’s UK board said.

Stephen Hemsley, Domino’s previous chairman, stepped down in December four months after the pizza group’s chief executive David Wild announced his intention to retire. The company had previously said that it has been in discussions to find a new chairman and chief executive since March last year after investors called for new leadership.

“This is an important moment in the turnaround of Domino’s,” said the group’s interim chairman Ian Bull. Mr Bull led the search for the new chairman with activist investor Usman Nabi who joined the board in November and has since been forcing through a shake-up of the group.

Sales at Domino’s, a franchisee of the US parent company, have slowed over the past year as it has struggled to move quickly to compete with online delivery aggregators such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats and growing trends for more vegan and healthy food. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020