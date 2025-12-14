Premier League round-up: Erling Haaland double keeps Manchester City on Arsenal’s tail at the top

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Manchester City's first goal during the Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 3 [Haaland 41, 88 pen; Foden 69]

Manchester City moved back to within two points of the Premier League summit with an impressive 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Goals in each half from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden then a late Haaland penalty ensured City got their fourth league victory in a row to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal, and it was a guileful, gutsy display that was needed to see off a Palace team who had sights on the top four.

Oliver Glasner could reflect on poor finishing from his side who had multiple opportunities to hurt the visitors while the game was goalless. In the end it was the difference, with two unerring executions from two players in wonderful form ultimately settling the bout in favour of Pep Guardiola’s team.

West Ham 2 [Fernandes 1; Bowen 24] Aston Villa 3 [Mavropanos 9 og; Rogers 50, 79]

Morgan Rogers scored a brace to keep Aston Villa firmly in the title chase with a 3-2 comeback win at West Ham.

Villa fell behind twice, to Mateus Fernandes’s goal after just 29 seconds and a poacher’s strike from Jarrod Bowen.

But a Konstantinos Mavropanos own-goal cancelled out the opener and Rogers hauled Villa level at 2-2, before the England midfielder capped a sparkling performance with a stunning 25-yarder.

A 10th victory from 11 matches – Villa’s best run in more than a century – keeps them three points behind leaders Arsenal, while West Ham remain stuck in the relegation zone.

Sunderland 1 [Woltemade 46 og] Newcastle United 0

Nick Woltemade’s own goal earned Sunderland the Wear-Tyne derby spoils with a 1-0 win over Newcastle.

After a physical first half provided few real chances for either side, the hosts went ahead one minute after the break when Woltemade inexplicably sent a header flying into his own net off the underside of the crossbar from Nordi Mukiele’s cross.

Although the previous match between the sides, an FA Cup tie in January 2024, ended in a 3-0 Newcastle win, Sunday’s victory extended the Black Cats’ unbeaten Wear-Tyne derby run in the league to 10 games.

It lifted them up to seventh in the table, with Newcastle back in to 12th.

Nottingham Forest 3 [Hudson-Odoi 28, 50; Sangare 79] Tottenham Hotspur 0

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario had an afternoon to forget as his side suffered a dismal 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Vicario was twice culpable as Callum Hudson-Odoi’s double put Forest on the way to a big three points at the City Ground, first playing his team-mate Archie Gray into trouble at the back and then getting caught out by an overhit cross.

The forlorn Italian could not do anything to keep out Ibrahim Sangare’s wonder goal as Spurs endured a desperate afternoon by the Trent.

The clouds had appeared to be lifting after a draw at Newcastle and wins over Brentford and Slavia Prague but this was as bad as it has been under new boss Thomas Frank, who now comes under fresh scrutiny.

They were ragged, outfought, outthought and managed just one shot on target as the 3-0 scoreline flattered them.

In contrast, this was one of Forest’s best displays under boss Sean Dyche and they moved six points clear of the bottom three.