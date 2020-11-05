CSC to create 75 jobs in Co Wexford as it opens new centre of excellence

Global business services provider CSC is to create 75 jobs in Co Wexford with the opening of a new European centre of operational excellence.

CSC, which provides financial, corporate administration, and depositary services to asset managers and capital markets participants, said the jobs would be created in Gorey, Co Wexford, over four years. The new roles will be aimed at experienced financial services professionals and qualified accountants.

The new facility will be the company’s second in Ireland, with CSC’s global financial markets division first opening in Ireland in 2017. The company has since created three entities in Dublin for its capital markets, fund administration and depositary services activities.

The new Gorey centre will provide support for the company’s existing services in Ireland, and will initially focus on providing fund administration and specialised depositary services to alternative asset managers and financial institutions.

“Gorey, Wexford, is an ideal location to establish our European Centre of Operational Excellence given its proximity to Dublin, excellent infrastructure, and access to a deep talent pool that will support the growth of our fund and depositary services across Europe, ” says John Hebert, president of global financial markets at CSC.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar welcomed the news. “ This is great news for the South East – CSC is a global company and this development will result in the creation of 75 new jobs,” he said. “It’s a great vote of confidence in Wexford and the south-east, demonstrating that we have the right mix of skills and talent available to attract top firms in the financial services to all parts of Ireland.”

The move is being supported by IDA Ireland. Chief executive Martin Shanahan said CSC’s decision demonstrated the company’s confidence in Wexford. “The new jobs that CSC is creating is a welcome boost for the economy of the South East and exemplify IDA’s effort to win investment for regional locations despite the global challenges experienced in the aftermath of the outbreak of Covid-19.”

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, CSC has almost 50 offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. It employs more than 2,600 people worldwide.