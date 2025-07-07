Fianna Fáil TD joins opposition to Dundrum drone hub plan

Last month, Manna Drones Ltd lodged the plans with Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council for the aerial delivery hub on lands at an existing car park site to the rear of Main Street and the rear of Holy Cross Church in Dundrum.

Fianna Fáil TD Shay Brennan, has joined the chorus of disapproval over plans by drone delivery service, Manna Air Delivery to establish a new aerial food delivery hub for Dundrum south Dublin.

Last month, Manna Drones Ltd lodged the plans with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council for the aerial delivery hub on lands at an existing car park site to the rear of Main Street and the rear of Holy Cross Church in Dundrum.

To date, 57 submissions have been lodged with the council with the vast bulk opposed to the proposal.

In his submission deputy Brennan told the council “there is a strong sense locally that the interests of a small group of commercial operators could be prioritised over the interests of thousands of residents in this densely populated area”.

The prospect of drones flying overhead “has created anxiety particularly among young families with children, older people and those working from home,” he said.

Deputy Brennan stated that “residents are concerned that the cumulative impact of frequent drone activity will erode the character and amenity of the Dundrum area”.

The concerns over the new aerial hub extend beyond the local area as the Griffith Avenue Residents Association which represents over 1,000 homes on Dublin’s Northside has lodged an objection.

Chairwoman, Una Caulfield told council that “commercial drones delivering lattes and food have yet to be shown to be anything but a noise nuisance in the areas that they are already up and running”.

Ms Caulfield states that in the absence of legislation, “planning policy must not permit the unchecked growth of a novel, intrusive and commercially driven industry that has the potential to significantly harm public well being”.

Head of regulation at Manna Air Delivery, Kevin Houston said on Monday: “We welcome deputy Brennan’s call for public consultation and to be clear, it’s something we already do in every area before starting operations.

“In Dublin 15, for example, we held multiple meetings and have operated there for 18 months. We will do the same in Dundrum, though operations are not imminent given the rigorous regulatory process: we are regulated nationally by the Irish Aviation Authority and at European level by EASA.

“Local communities and local representatives have clear information through our dedicated community page, including Trinity College data showing our noise levels are lower than local traffic, and details of the strict privacy standards we follow as a responsible operator and global industry leader.”