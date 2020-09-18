BDO and Fexco launch new customs service ahead of Brexit

BDO and Fexco have launched a new specialist customs clearance service to help Irish businesses manage the huge increases in documentation required after the UK leaves the EU trading regime next January.

The new service, Declaron, will act as a company’s customs clearance agent, lodging the required paperwork and liaising with customers to ensure that the requirements of UK and Irish law are adhered to.

Irish companies trading with the UK will face a major increase in compliance requirements after the UK leaves the EU trading bloc, whether there is a new trade deal between the two sides or not.

From January 1st, 2021, all exports and imports to the Republic from the UK will legally require customs clearance documentation. Customers can pay via a monthly subscription or a pay-as-you-go option with a charge for each declaration.

“Since the middle of last year it has been clear to Irish businesses and government that there was going to be a serious problem facing exporters and importers due to a lack of clearance agents,” said Carol Lynch, BDO partner specialising in customs.

Irish businesses will have to lodge some 20 million declarations in 2021, compared to 1.6 million now, she said, presenting serious operational problems.

The new Declaron service uses BDO’s customs law and tax expertise and Fexco’s experience in technology. It can manage huge volumes of declarations, the companies say, and help companies avoid difficulties and potential border delays if they do not meet all the compliance requirements. It will provide updates on declarations in real time. The companies say that it is full compliant with Irish and UK rules.

BDO is a business advisory and accountancy firm based in Dublin, while Fexco is a payments and fintech company based in Killorglin,Co Kerry.