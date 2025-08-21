Teen charged in connection with killing of Irish Rail employee in Co Tipperary

Ian Walsh was found dead at his home in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, on August 4th

A teenager questioned in connection with the killing of Iarnród Éireann employee Ian Walsh in Co Tipperary has been charged.

Gardaí say the young adult male is due to appear before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court this afternoon.

The teenager was arrested by officers in Carrick-on-Suir early on Wednesday. He was taken to Clonmel Garda station for questioning.

He was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released.

Mr Walsh (49), a single man who lived alone, was found dead at his home in Carrick-on-Suir at about 3.30am on August 4th.

Gardaí were carrying out a welfare check at his two-storey property. They had been contacted by Ms Walsh’s family who were concerned for his welfare.