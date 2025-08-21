Crime & Law

Teen charged in connection with killing of Irish Rail employee in Co Tipperary

Young adult male due before Clonmel District Court

Ian Walsh was found dead at his home in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, on August 4th
Ian Walsh was found dead at his home in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, on August 4th
Barry Roche
Thu Aug 21 2025 - 15:24

A teenager questioned in connection with the killing of Iarnród Éireann employee Ian Walsh in Co Tipperary has been charged.

Gardaí say the young adult male is due to appear before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court this afternoon.

The teenager was arrested by officers in Carrick-on-Suir early on Wednesday. He was taken to Clonmel Garda station for questioning.

He was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released.

READ MORE

Mark Zuckerberg moved next door 14 years ago. Then the neighbourhood went south

Garda suspended following death of man in Dublin city centre

US agrees to cap tariffs on pharmaceuticals imports from EU at 15%

Sonia O’Sullivan: My worry for Rhasidat Adeleke is that she’s not being entirely open or honest

Mr Walsh (49), a single man who lived alone, was found dead at his home in Carrick-on-Suir at about 3.30am on August 4th.

Gardaí were carrying out a welfare check at his two-storey property. They had been contacted by Ms Walsh’s family who were concerned for his welfare.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Barry Roche

Barry Roche

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times