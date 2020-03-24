Applegreen defers bonuses and scraps dividend as Covid-19 hits footfall

Forecourt retailer Applegreen warned on Tuesday that it expects a “material reduction” in profits this year, as footfall has dropped in its stores in Ireland, the UK and US have been hit in the past two weeks as governments and customers take increasing measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The company is taking a number of measures - including the deferral of capital spending and director bonuses and the scrapping of a final dividend for 2019 - to conserve cash.

All of its stores currently remain open it is working hard to protect the health and safety staff and provide service to customers, it said.

“Given the ongoing uncertainty, we are unable to quantify the impact of COVID-19 on our financial and trading performance at this stage, however we expect a material reduction to profitability for the current financial year,” said the company, led by chief executive Bob Etchingham.

“The scale is dependent on how the situation develops and over what timeframe, and the impact of further measures taken by the governments in the markets in which we operate.”

Applegreen said its 2019 results, scheduled for release on Friday, will be in line with market expectations and show that the group posted solid like-for-like growth across the publishes, particularly in non-fuel. The company had “traded strongly and in line with management expectations” for the first 10 weeks of the year, before footfall as Covid-19 spread and wreak havoc across western economies.