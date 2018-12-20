Rathgar residents take on Cairn, cheers for Drumshanbo gin and Playstation Classic review

Residents of a Rathgar development have hired a planner and barrister to oppose Cairn Homes’s plans for a site on their estate, writes Peter Hamilton. Cairn Homes had planning permission for 22 town houses but is now seeking to build apartments instead on the Marienella site.

Danalto, a Trinity College Dublin spin-out focused on internet of things (IoT) services and technologies, has raised ¤750,000 in seed funding, reports Charlie Taylor.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin reached a major milestone this year having sold over 100,000 cases helping boost turnover to more than €7 million. The Leitrim-based drinks maker more than doubled its 2017 exports and has sold more than €4.5 million worth of product worldwide in 2018. The brand is now available across 30 international markets including the UK, UK, Russia, Australia, Israel, India, South Africa and Iraq. Peter Hamilton has the details.

Columnist Karlin Lillington on how and why the US government doesn’t take data privacy seriously.

Soapbox founder Patricia Scanlon tells Charlie Taylor why she is happy to be in the world’s top 50 women in tech as judged by Forbes.

Ciara O’Brien finds out how software firm Asana is aiming to revolutionise the way companies manage projects. Ciara also reviews the Playstation classic.

AtriAN Medical has developed a technology that could greatly improve patient outcomes, reports Olive Keogh. Olive also meets the sisters behind CombiMark, which aims to improve patient safety.

Did you know that Texas, home of the oilman, is the leading supplier of wind energy in the us? John Holden reveals all.

“Just look at the agenda of the chief executive. How much time does he or she spend on innovation? If a chief executive doesn’t spend between 20-40 per cent of their time on innovation they are not taking it seriously. All the activity is just that, activity. The bandwidth of the senior leadership is what shows if it is taking innovation seriously.” Innovation strategist Alexander Osterwalder lays it on the line to Frank Dillon.

Our Inside Business podcast looks back on the year that was.

