FAI chief swerves Roy Keane criticism: ‘That was before my time’

David Courell said former Ireland assistant manager is ‘entitled to his comments’

Former Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane. Photograph: Visionhaus/Getty Images
Gavin Cummiskey
Sat Sept 13 2025 - 00:00

FAI CEO David Courell does not believe Roy Keane was speaking about him directly when stating the association could not “organise a piss-up in a brewery” on the latest episode of the Stick to Football podcast.

“I don’t believe it is an indictment of my leadership. The reality is that Roy was talking about a context that was before my time in this position, but he is a legend,” said Courell.

“If you go back and listen to it, and I haven’t listened to it, but my understanding is that it was in relation to the previous head coach search.

“So, in terms of Roy’s comments, he’s an absolute legend in the game, both as a player, captain, [and] assistant manager, so he is entitled to his comments.”

Marc Canham, the FAI’s former chief football officer, led an eight-month search to replace Stephen Kenny throughout 2024, with Keane revealing he was interviewed by the FAI before Heimir Hallgrímsson was appointed on an 18-month contract.

“I think much to the frustration of the media is we ran a tight ship on that managerial search and we stand over it,” Courell added.

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent