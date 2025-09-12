FAI Cup: Kerry best Sligo with late winner, Shamrock Rovers topple holders Drogheda

Graham Burke celebrates with team-mates after scoring for Shamrock Rovers. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Kerry FC staged a stirring comeback to reach the FAI Cup semi-finals.

The League of Ireland’s youngest club came back from the brink in barely-believable fashion against Sligo Rovers.

Owen Elding bagged a hat-trick as Premier Division Sligo looked to be on their way in comfort.

However, Kerry hit back to win 4-3 after extra time on a famous night at Mounthawk Park.

Daniel Okwute was the hero of the night. Four minutes from the end of extra time, Sean McGrath’s march was halted in the Sligo penalty area, but Okwute lashed home from six yards to spark wild scenes in the Kingdom.

Elding’s treble, two of which came inside a minute in the first half, looked to have quelled Kerry’s hopes of an upset.

In the 15th minute, Elding rose to meet James McManus’s right-wing cross and headed beyond Matthew Connor.

Before the hosts had a chance to shake their heads clear, Elding doubled the lead. The 19-year-old showcased his talent, brilliantly arrowing to the net with a first-time effort from the edge of the box.

There was an element of luck about Elding’s third, his 14th of the season, his ball into the area deflecting to the net on the hour.

Cian Brosnan pulled a goal back for Kerry and when Joe Adams converted a penalty with 14 minutes remaining it was firmly game on.

The clock was ticking fast towards the end when Brosnan added his second to take the tie to extra time.

One of the great Cup comebacks was completed by Okwute and Kerry are just one win from the Aviva.

Cork City’s Sean Murray and Finn Harps’ Gavin McAteer. Photograph: Evan Logan/Inpho

Sligo’s fellow relegation battlers Cork City are safely through to the last four after seeing off Finn Harps, while Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers also advanced at the expense of Cup holders Drogheda United following a penalty shoot-out.

In a soaking Ballybofey, Evan McLaughlin scored twice to fire Cork City through.

Struggling at the foot of the Premier Division, Cork hadn’t won away from home all season, they made light work of Harps.

Cork took the lead after just 70 seconds. McLaughlin was quickest to react when Harps didn’t deal with a long ball, firing through the legs of the advancing Lorenzo Piaia.

Cork doubled the lead in the 10th minute when Harps failed to deal with a long ball and former Republic of Ireland international Sean Maguire fired home.

Harps, roared on by a 1,675 crowd at Finn Park, grew into the tie and Gradi Lomboto forced a save from Conor Brann in the 25th minute.

Midway through the second half, Lomboto blasted side from distance, but McLaughlin copper-fastened Cork’s ticket to the semis on 74 minutes after being teed up by sub Bernardo Couto.

At United Park, penalties were needed to separate the sides. Shamrock Rovers took the lead in the 23rd minute as Graham Burke delightfully finished after a Danny Mandroiu pass cut open the Drogheda rearguard.

Earlier in the night, Mandroiu shot wide after Burke forced a good save out of Drogheda goalkeeper Luke Dennison.

Ed McGinty saved from Conor Kane as Drogheda sought an equaliser while Luke Dennison denied both Lee Grace and Dylan Watts at the other end.

In the 95th minute, Dennison launched a long ball into the mix and, after some penalty box pinball, Andy Quinn’s stunning bicycle kick flew to the net.

McGinty saved from Conor Keely, Darragh Markey and Dare Kareem as Rovers won 5-4 after sudden death penalties.

FAI Cup quarter-final results:

Finn Harps 0 Cork City 3

Drogheda United 1 Shamrock Rovers 1 (Rovers 5-4 on penalties)

Kerry 4 Sligo Rovers 3 (AET)