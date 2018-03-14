Property prices rise by 12.5% over last 12 months

House price growth remains strong, with the latest official figures showing a 12.5 per cent average increase over the last 12 months. In some areas, prices rose by more than 17 per cent.

The fresh data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) covering the year to the end of January shows that prices increased at a far sharper rate than in the period to the end of the same month 2016 , when they climbed by 8.8 per cent.

Average prices were up 12.2 per cent in the 12 months to the end of November, the CSO found.

From the trough in early 2013, average prices across the State have increased by 73.4 per cent, while in Dublin prices have climbed by 89.2 per cent since February 2012 . Outside Dublin, prices have climbed by 65.7 cent since the bottom of the market in May 2013.

Overall, the CSO’s price index is now 22.3 per cent lower than its highest level in 2007. Dublin prices are 23.6 per cent lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the rest of the State are 28 per cent lower than their May 2007 peak.

Dublin

The new figures show Dublin residential property prices increasing by 12.1 per cent over the last 12 months, with house prices climbing by 11.4 per cent and apartment prices accelerating by 15 per cent.

The highest house price growth was in Fingal where price increases of 14.2 per cent were recorded, while the lowest Dublin growth was in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, where house prices climbed by 9 per cent.

When Dublin was excluded, the rate of increase in the Republic was put at 13 per cent in the year to January.

The West was most awake to price jumps with prices climbing by 17.2 per cent. The South-East region showed the least price growth with prices increasing by 9.9 per cent.

The double digit growth will leave “a whole generation of young people less well off in the second half of their lives.” according to Brokers Ireland.

Rachel McGovern director of the umbrella group which represents 1,300 broker firms said home ownership rates had dropped to 67.6 per cent in 2016 from a high of 80 per cent in 1991, while the total housing stock grew by just 8,800 between 2011 and 2016.

“While some may hold the ideological view that says we’re moving on as a nation by not being so wedded to home ownership, as financial planners we seriously challenge such thinking in an environment where people are paying rents that outstrip mortgage payments in most parts of the country, and considerably so in many instances,” she said.

She pointed out that while the building of new homes was increasing from an extremely low base, the supply shortage is acute, leading to both increased house prices and rents.

“Putting it bluntly, the supply issue requires an emergency response from decision makers,” she said.