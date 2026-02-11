Weather

Below-freezing temperatures and patches of rain and fog forecast for later this week

Met Éireann predicts frost and ice to set in at weekend with some wintry showers are possible in northern areas

Weather Ireland: People in Sandycove, Co Dublin enjoying the fine weather. File photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times
Weather Ireland: People in Sandycove, Co Dublin enjoying the fine weather. File photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times
Katie Mellett
Wed Feb 11 2026 - 07:002 MIN READ

The weather in Ireland is expected to take a cold plunge later this week as temperatures reach as low as minus 3 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, Wednesday will have a dull start with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, as well as patches of mist and fog. The afternoon will brighten up with scattered showers. In Ulster, it will be cool, cloudy and damp with highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Elsewhere will see highs of 9 to 11 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. There will also be patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees, with Ulster feeling the coldest.

Thursday will be dull and damp with cloudy patches and outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The south of the country will experience highs of 7 to 10 degrees while the northern half will range from 3 to 6 degrees.

READ MORE

Two weeks after the floods, a Dublin housing estate lies abandoned

Flooding latest: Met Éireann forecasts more rain in affected areas

Met Éireann says Ireland can expect more rain next week

Are Paris Agreement targets unachievable?

Thursday night will start with outbreaks of rain and drizzle before turning cold with ice and frost developing as temperatures drop to between minus 3 to 1 degrees.

The national forecaster says the cold will continue on Friday. A few showers, some of which could be wintry, will come from the north. Highest temperatures will range from 3 to 6 degrees.

Saturday will have a very cold start with frost and ice. Wet and breezy conditions will spread across the country and some wintry showers are possible further north. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Conditions will remain unsettled for Sunday and into next week.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter