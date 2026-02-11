Below-freezing temperatures and patches of rain and fog forecast for later this week

The weather in Ireland is expected to take a cold plunge later this week as temperatures reach as low as minus 3 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, Wednesday will have a dull start with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, as well as patches of mist and fog. The afternoon will brighten up with scattered showers. In Ulster, it will be cool, cloudy and damp with highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. Elsewhere will see highs of 9 to 11 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. There will also be patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees, with Ulster feeling the coldest.

Thursday will be dull and damp with cloudy patches and outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The south of the country will experience highs of 7 to 10 degrees while the northern half will range from 3 to 6 degrees.

Thursday night will start with outbreaks of rain and drizzle before turning cold with ice and frost developing as temperatures drop to between minus 3 to 1 degrees.

The national forecaster says the cold will continue on Friday. A few showers, some of which could be wintry, will come from the north. Highest temperatures will range from 3 to 6 degrees.

Saturday will have a very cold start with frost and ice. Wet and breezy conditions will spread across the country and some wintry showers are possible further north. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Conditions will remain unsettled for Sunday and into next week.