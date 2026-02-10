Five well known restaurants lose Michelin Bib status

Lottie's in Rathmines, which has exited the Michelin Guide for 2026. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The prestigious Michelin Britain and Ireland Guide ceremony was held for the first time in Dublin on Monday night, but what had been earmarked as an homage to Irish food disappointed a number of restaurants that lost their Bib Gourmand ranking for 2026.

The status, which is named after Bibendum the Michelin man, “highlights restaurants offering great quality, great value cooking”, according to the guide.

Lottie’s in Rathmines, Pichet and La Gordita in Dublin were among the restaurants to lose their Bibs late on Monday evening when Michelin updated its website to reflect its new listings for 2026. The changes were not announced during the ceremony.

Lottie’s retained neither its Bib Gourmand nor its listing in the Michelin Guide for 2026.

“It’s understandable that a few restaurants had to drop off the list to make some room,” Lottie’s chef Domini Kemp said.

“Lottie’s was recognised by Michelin for its delicious cooking at affordable prices, showcasing amazing Irish farmers. That still remains our focus and we feel that in 2026, we’re better than ever.”

Kemp, who also runs restaurant Nancy Hands in Dublin 8, congratulated the five Irish restaurants that gained new Bibs in the 2026 Michelin Guide. She said Lottie’s has “been honoured to have had the Bib for the last two years, awarded soon after we first opened. It’s been an important part of our early success”.

Cush in Midleton, Co Cork, which was previously located in Ballycotton, has also been removed from the Guide as well as losing its Bib Gourmand. Chef Dan Guerin left the venture in October of last year.

Pichet and La Gordita, who secured their bibs in 2010 and 2024 respectively, retain their listing in the Guide.

Pichet’s founder Stephen Gibson said the restaurant’s offering evolves from year to year, “like awards”. Its focus “remains firmly on continuing to grow, evolve, and deliver the best possible experience to our guests,” he added.

“We are hugely proud of our restaurant and staff, and the place in their heart that customers have for Pichet. We congratulate all the venues recognised this week and to those who may have lost distinctions, we encourage them to stay positive,” Gibson said.

In Belfast, the Waterman had its Bib removed but retained its place in the Guide for 2026.

Bibs differ from Michelin stars, which are individually awarded on a scale of one to three for “outstanding cooking”.

Most restaurants in the Guide are neither starred nor have Bib Gourmands – they are simply spots Michelin considers worth a visit.

The Irish restaurants gaining new Bibs for 2026 were Bigfan, Borgo and Forêt in Dublin, while in Belfast, Michelin added Beau. Farmgate in Lismore in Co Waterford was awarded the fifth new Bib.