Canada: suspect among 10 dead in gun attack at secondary school, police say

Prime minister Mark Carney: said he was 'devastated' by the attack. Photograph: Ian Austen/New York Times

Police in Canada say 10 people are dead, including the suspect, in a mass shooting that appeared to target a secondary school in northern British Columbia.

More than two dozen victims have been hospitalised in what state premier David Eby called an “unimaginable tragedy” that ranks among the deadliest events of its kind in Canadian history.

Prime minister Mark Carney said he was “devastated” by the shootings.

“I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens,” he said.

“Our ability to come together in crisis is the best of our country – our empathy, our unity, and our compassion for each other.”

Carney’s office said he had suspended plans to head to Germany on Wednesday for the Munich security conference.

At a media briefing, police said six people were found dead inside Tumbler Ridge secondary school. Another person died on the way to the hospital and two more were found dead in a residence in the community of less than 2,500.

The suspect was found dead with self-inflicted wounds, police said.

The District of Tumbler Ridge issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon, calling the shooting a “deeply distressing” incident.

“Our hearts are with all those affected, and we recognise that many residents may be feeling shocked, scared and overwhelmed,” the district said. “In the days ahead, we know this will be difficult for many to process. Please check in on one another, lean on available supports, and know that Tumbler Ridge is a strong and caring community. We will get through this together.”

The school will be closed for the rest of the week.

“There are no words that can ease the fear and pain that events like this cause in a school community,” the Tumbler Ridge Parent Advisory Council said in a statement. “We want families to know that the safety and wellbeing of students and staff are paramount, and we are grateful to the first responders and emergency personnel who acted quickly and professionally.”

British Columbia’s public safety minister, Nina Krieger, said the shooting had “sen[t] shock waves through the community and the entire province”. She said police arrived within two minutes of receiving a call about the shooting.

“Speed and professionalism saved lives today,” she said.

Police initially issued an emergency alert on Tuesday afternoon for an active shooter following reports of a shooting at the school.

The alert told residents to shelter in place, lock their doors and refrain from going outside. The alert described the suspect as a woman in a dress with brown hair, according to the alert. The alert was lifted at 5.45pm.

Superintendent Ken Floyd, RCMP North district commander, told reporters the scene of the shooting was “very dramatic” with extensive injuries. He said all remaining students and staff at the secondary school, numbering around 100 people, had been safely evacuated from the school.

Police have identified the shooter, but declined to provide additional details citing both privacy and the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Floyd said police would not comment on a possible motive.

“We’re following all leads to try to determine the connection to the shooter,” said Floyd. “I think we will struggle to determine the ‘why’, but we will try our best to determine what transpired.”

The town’s health centre was placed on Code Orange, signifying a mass-casualty incident or large-scale emergency response. But given the rural nature of the community, at least two victims were airlifted to larger hospitals. Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service said one of its aircraft from Grande Prairie, Alberta, was requested for the incident.

Even with the scant information provided by police, the shooting is one of the worst in Canadian history.

Because of Canada’s strict gun laws, which make it difficult to own both handguns or “assault-style weapons”, the country has experienced far fewer instances of mass violence compared with the United States.

Still, the shooting is the second-deadliest school shooting in Canadian history. In 1989, a gunman killed 14 students at Montreal’s L’Ecole Polytechnique in an attack that targeted women. In 2016, five people were killed in a series in La Loche, Saskatchewan. – Guardian