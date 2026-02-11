Makhlouf warns on Government savings and the problem with Irish house sales

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The Government should be saving more corporate tax receipts as a buffer against concentration risk, the governor of Ireland’s Central Bank has warned. In an interview with Eoin Burke-Kennedy, Gabriel Makhlouf also declined to make clear if he will seek another term in his post when his current one expires in August.

Government plans to scrap the contentious 32 million annual passenger cap at Dublin Airport inched forward with long-awaited Cabinet approval for draft laws to do away with the planning restriction. Arthur Beesley has the details.

Men in Ireland are more than twice as likely as women to use advanced digital skills at work, according to new research from the Economic and Social Research Institute, which has been seen by Colin Gleeson. While gender gaps in advanced digital work are evident across Europe, Ireland “stands out” as having the largest gap, the research found.

OpenAI has hired its head of sales for its Europe, Middle East and Africa hub in Dublin, in what is seen as one of the company’s most significant appointments outside the US to date.

Given we remain in the teeth of a housing crisis, the fact that a huge number of people don’t trust the process of buying a home is a huge problem. John McManus argues why in his column.

It’s a stumbling block for many couples, but talking about money and finances in general is not always an easy topic. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt looks at how to talk about an issue which can be almost a taboo in some homes.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that State Street is closing in on a deal to relocate its Dublin headquarters to 2 Grand Canal Quay (2GCQ), the new 15-storey office building developed by billionaire Denis O’Brien in the city’s south docklands.

He also has details of a former seminary in south Dublin that is back on the market with an asking price of €12 million.

Irish founded payments company Stripe is arranging a tender offer that would give the company cofounded by the Collison brothers a valuation of at least $140 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. That is a jump of more than $30 billion from its most recent valuation last year.

The chairman of State-owned train operator Irish Rail has resigned, the Department of Transport has confirmed. Steve Murphy was appointed chairman of Irish Rail two years ago for a five-year term, having previously been appointed to the board in August 2023. Martin Wall has the story.

European Union laws regulating artificial intelligence (AI) are “clearly inadequate” to protect creators’ intellectual property (IP), the Oireachtas AI committee heard on Tuesday. Hugh Dooley reports.

