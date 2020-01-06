‘When I’ve saved for a special occasion, I make sure to enjoy it’

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m most definitely a saver, but when I’ve saved for a special occasion or an event such as a holiday, I make sure to enjoy it. I don’t agonise over every little detail.

Do you shop around for better value?

I value the right advice and people’s time when shopping. Recently my wife and I renovated our house. We found a lot of elements such as flooring, tiling and bathrooms can be a minefield when it comes to sourcing a good and fair price. But when you find the right sales assistant, it takes the stress out of such a huge and permanent investment. It’s not always about price.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

Our home has been our most extravagant purchase to date, but I think this is true for almost everyone who is a homeowner. It was a significant project that we put a lot of work into and it is likely to go over budget.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My wife’s engagement ring, and it was worth every penny!

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

We balance both. For example, we would purchase our fleet of vehicles for the business locally as we believe this is important, but we would research and book hotels and holidays online.

Do you haggle over prices?

If I’m a loyal customer of an establishment, I would be inclined to haggle over prices. For instance, I would expect to be looked after with a garage for our vehicles.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

Yes, I think the last recession has made us a lot more cautious and more aware that everything is essentially cyclical.

Do you invest in shares?

No, I have not invested in shares and, in light of the last recession, it is a decision I am glad I made.

Cash or card?

I have to admit I am very much a card person as it is just so convenient. Having said that, I have been stuck a number of times for change at the parking meter!

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

I have recently purchased new golf gear. It is debatable as to whether it was good value for money just yet – you could say it’s a work in progress!

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, I was successful in saving for a deposit for my first house when I was 24 years of age.

Have you ever lost money?

Unfortunately, yes. I can only hope it fell into the hands of someone who greatly needed it and used it well.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

No, I have never been a gambler, and I have never received that big tip to set me down that path.

Is money important to you?

Only so much that it takes care of the important people in my life, but not to ruin them.

How much money do you have on you now?

I have €43, of which some will be taken off me for pocket money by my kids.